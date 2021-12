The New England Patriots broke the bank in free agency a year ago, spending more money than the team had in its history. While the club may not be backing up the Brinks truck in the same fashion this coming spring, they should be making re-signing J.C. Jackson one of the top items on their upcoming offseason to-do list. The 26-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and has been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL in recent years, which will likely make him a hot commodity on the open market.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO