Seneca Falls woman faces vehicle and traffic charges

A Seneca Falls woman faces multiple vehicle and traffic charges after a stop in Seneca Falls.

On Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at 2:39 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police arrested Brandy Elliott, age 29, of Seneca Falls for Operating a Motor Vehicle using a Portable Electronic Device, Unlicensed Operator and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation following a traffic stop on Cayuga Street. During the traffic stop it was found that Elliott’s operating privilege’s were suspended in New York State for failure to answer a summons.

Elliott was released on an Appearance Ticket and UTT’s and is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on a later date.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).