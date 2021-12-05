ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls woman faces vehicle and traffic charges

A Seneca Falls woman faces multiple vehicle and traffic charges after a stop in Seneca Falls.

On Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at 2:39 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police arrested Brandy Elliott, age 29, of Seneca Falls for Operating a Motor Vehicle using a Portable Electronic Device, Unlicensed Operator and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation following a traffic stop on Cayuga Street. During the traffic stop it was found that Elliott’s operating privilege’s were suspended in New York State for failure to answer a summons.

Elliott was released on an Appearance Ticket and UTT’s and is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on a later date.

