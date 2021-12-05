ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

East Nashville record store fights to keep doors open

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OSQI_0dEd0fuZ00

As Nashville continues to grow, there is a growing struggle between creating new businesses and preserving ones that have been around.

The struggle is now impacting independent record store The Groove in East Nashville.

The property is up for sale and the owners are faced with a difficult decision.

The small business is hosting a holiday market Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. All of the small businesses in attendance will be donating ten percent of their sales to the fundraiser.

As of now, the owners said on their website they have until Jan. 31 to come up with a purchase price to buy the property up for sale, move the store or close permanently. Their goal is to raise $500,000 and currently they’ve raised almost $20,000.

The Groove is an LGBTQ+ owned store and has called East Nashville home for 14 years. Everyday they strive to create a safe space for all music lovers, they said.

You can find a link to their GoFundMe here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Nashville#Gofundme#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy