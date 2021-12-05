Watkins Glen man charged after domestic disturbance

A Watkins Glen man was arrested after a reported domestic disturbance.

Kyle L. Cox age 35 of County Rte 16 Watkins Glen, NY, was arrested on 11/26/21 and charged with Harassment 2nd and Endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly Being involved in a physical domestic with his girlfriend in front of their children. Cox was arraigned in CAP court and was ROR’d to answer the charges in the Town of Dix Court at a later date.

