Greenville County, SC

Driver killed in single-vehicle car crash in Greenville Co.

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died as a result of a fatal single-vehicle car crash in Greenville County Saturday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on S.C. 14 near Simpsonville.

Troopers said 42- year-old the driver of a 2011 Toyota Sedan was traveling west when they traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver was the only person in the car. Officials said they were not wearing a seat belted and ejected from the car.

The driver passed away at the scene, according to SCHP.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as John Andrew Gosnell, of Simpsonville.

