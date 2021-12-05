ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 16:23:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-08 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 39 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Armstrong, Collingsworth, Donley, Hartley, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 05:13:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to building breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern Puerto Rico and and most beaches of St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to building breaking waves up to 6 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Vieques and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Osage County in central Missouri South central Warren County in east central Missouri Central Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Owensville around 655 PM CST. Rosebud and Drake around 700 PM CST. Gerald around 705 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beaufort, New Haven, Washington and Union. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calloway, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Calloway; Marshall A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN CALLOWAY...MARSHALL AND EAST CENTRAL GRAVES COUNTIES At 542 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sedalia, or 9 miles southeast of Mayfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Benton. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 32 and 49. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 615 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deport, or 7 miles northwest of Hagansport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Beaverdams, Goodlake, America, Johntown, Bokhoma, Almont and Harts Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ to 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Craighead, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 20:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Craighead; Greene The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Greene County in eastern Arkansas Western Craighead County in eastern Arkansas * Until 900 PM CST. * At 814 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Tuckerman, or 8 miles northeast of Newport, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cash and Egypt around 830 PM CST. Bono around 835 PM CST. Jonesboro, Lake Frierson State Park and Walcott around 845 PM CST. Brookland and Crowleys Ridge State Park around 850 PM CST. Paragould around 900 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Needham, Apt, Herman, Valley View, Dryden, Farrville, Dorothy, Risher, Winesburg and Gilkerson. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aiken, Calhoun, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:35:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aiken; Calhoun; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southern Lancaster; Sumter DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:43:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GREENE...CRAIGHEAD...NORTHERN POINSETT AND WESTERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES At 642 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Weiner, or 11 miles northwest of Harrisburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado, quarter size hail, and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Greenfield around 650 PM CST. Jonesboro and Brookland around 705 PM CST. Lake City around 710 PM CST. Monette around 720 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hergett, Apt, Vail, Valley View, Macey, Schug, Gum Point, Farrville, Lester and Maple Grove. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

