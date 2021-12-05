Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:43:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GREENE...CRAIGHEAD...NORTHERN POINSETT AND WESTERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES At 642 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Weiner, or 11 miles northwest of Harrisburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado, quarter size hail, and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Greenfield around 650 PM CST. Jonesboro and Brookland around 705 PM CST. Lake City around 710 PM CST. Monette around 720 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hergett, Apt, Vail, Valley View, Macey, Schug, Gum Point, Farrville, Lester and Maple Grove. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO