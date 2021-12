DeRozan produced 28 points (12-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 133-119 victory over the Hornets. Another game, another night where DeRozan stands out among his teammates as a massive scoring threat. He's now scored exactly 28 points in two straight games, but at this point, seeing him reach the 25-point mark shouldn't be news as he's done that in 13 of his 22 appearances thus far. He's averaging 25.9 points per game and that means this season is likely to end up as the second-best of his career from a points-per-game perspective.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO