ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville Choral Society presents winter concert on Sunday

By Tayvion Darden
WITN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A winter concert is happening on Sunday performed...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Society
Greenville, NC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, NC
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choral#Baptist#Witn
CNN

Michael Nesmith, Monkees singer and guitarist, dead at 78

(CNN) — Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the hit group the Monkees, died Friday. Micky Dolenz, Nesmith's bandmate, confirmed the news to CNN. "I've lost a dear friend and partner," Dolenz said. "I'm so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best -- singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I'll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy