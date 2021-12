Former Alabama defensive back Eddie Jackson had a message for the Chicago Bears fans who have been chanting for the head coach to be fired: Cut it out. "We hate it, honestly," Jackson said. "The fans gotta understand that doesn't help anything. Y'all want us to play better, do better, that's not helping when you all sitting up there and chanting that. But I get it. The frustration, long-time Bears fans have been going through this for a long, long time, so I understand it, but it's not helping the situation.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO