INSIDER SHARES UPDATE ON CANADIENS GOALTENDER CAREY PRICE

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday morning, TVA Sports reporter Renaud Lavoie shared an update on Montreal Canadiens star netminder Carey Price. Lavoie said that Price is not expected to see any game action in the month of December, but should be back on the ice, in full equipment, in the coming days....

ROBIN LEHNER ANNOUNCES HE WILL NOT BE TAKING PART IN THE 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS

He was likely a lock to make Team Sweden, but Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has announced he will not be going to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. "Have to address I will not go to the Olympics," said Lehner on his Twitter account. "I'm very disappointed and it tough decision for me as it's once in life time opportunity. Reality is that what have been said about how it's going to be is not ideal for my mental health."
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Early Season Goaltending Update

18 games into the regular season, and at least in my opinion, it is really hard to pin down this New Jersey Devils team. Some games they look like they can play with the best of them; other games, like last night really, they look like the bad team they’ve been most of the last decade. Matt Loughlin literally said that he hoped the Devils team would show up and do something for the third period during the second intermission. That about summed it up last night, at least when listening to it on the radio, as I outright refuse to pay ESPN/Disney extra money when I already pay them money through my cable bill, and most games that are ESPN+ only I can usually head to a bar to watch. Just feels like a slimy money-grab, and I refuse to take part in that. Yes, I would rather cut off my nose to spite my face, but I digress.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Three Teams Who Could Pull Off a Carey Price Trade

The Montreal Canadiens have gone from Stanley Cup Final to 30th overall in the standings in a real hurry. The team is off to its worst start ever, which is a long time when you are the oldest franchise in the sport. It has already resulted in some changes as general manager Marc Bergevin and his assistant, Trevor Timmins were fired over the weekend.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Have the Assets to Trade for Carey Price

The Edmonton Oilers might be satisfied with how goaltenders Mikko Koskinen and Stuart Skinner are currently playing, but if the team has the chance to pick up a future Hall of Famer like Carey Price they should look into it. With the Montreal Canadiens currently searching for a new general manager, and after a weak start to the 2021-22 season, the team might be considering a rebuild as they look ahead to the 2022-23 season.
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS COULD RECEIVE A BIG BOOST ON SATURDAY VS NASHVILLE

The Montreal Canadiens head to Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday night to take on the Predators, with an injury depleted team. Josh Anderson is out two-to-four weeks with an upper-body injury, while Jeff Petry didn't travel with the team, also due to an upper-body injury. The Canadiens called up forward Laurent Dauphin and defenceman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket.
NHL
markerzone.com

LEAFS DEFENSEMAN JUSTIN HOLL DISHES ABOUT THE MARNER/MUZZIN SPAT ON FRIDAY

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is listed as a game time decision against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night after colliding with defenseman Jake Muzzin at practice on Friday. After the play, Marner and Muzzin were spotted near center ice taking part in what appeared to be a somewhat...
NHL
markerzone.com

MALCOLM SUBBAN HAS TERRIBLE DEBUT WITH SABRES; LEAVES WITH INJURY (W/VIDEO)

If the Buffalo Sabres were hoping Malcolm Subban would be an answer to their current goaltending issues, his debut with the team is surely a disappointment. Subban was picked up in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks this week (future considerations) and made not only his debut for Buffalo, but his season debut in the NHL as well. With Craig Anderson on the injured list, the Sabres haven't been having much luck with Dustin Tokarski and Aaron Dell.
NHL
markerzone.com

JETS D NEAL PIONK EARNS MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION

The NHL's Department of Player Safety completed its hearing with Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk on Monday, with the result being a two-game suspension for his knee-on-knee hit on Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin. Sandin suffered an injury on the play, needed help to get off the ice, and did not...
NHL
markerzone.com

SENATORS GENERAL MANAGER PIERRE DORION DISCUSSES THE TEAM'S POOR START

On Saturday, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion met with the media and talked about the team's poor start to the 2021-22 season. "I've had a few sleepless nights," Dorion said. "The buck stops with me. We're going to battle through this. We've got to get out of this together."
NHL
markerzone.com

BRADY TKACHUK MAKES YOUNG DEVILS FAN'S DAY BY GIVING HIM HIS STICK (W/VIDEO)

It probably wasn't the outcome the kid was hoping for, as his New Jersey Devils lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Ottawa Senators, but his night will be a memorable one anyway. As the Ottawa Senators were leaving the ice at the Prudential Center Monday night, Brady Tkachuk would single out a young fan in the audience and gift him his stick. The young boy was clearly very excited as he raced to the aisle raising the stick above his head. Tkachuk had a goal and an assist on the night and was named the First Star of the game. Not sure about anyone else, but I love seeing hockey players do stuff like this, even when they aren't in their own arenas. That boy now has a souvenir and a memory that will last a lifetime.
NHL
markerzone.com

DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY MAKES AN EXAMPLE OF JASON SPEZZA FOR HIT ON NEAL PIONK

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has delivered a stiff suspension to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk in the head on Sunday night, causing injury. The league deemed the hit as a retaliatory and predatory hit on an opponent who was in...
NHL
markerzone.com

INSIDER BELIEVES PRICE MAY BE IN HIS LAST SEASON WITH THE MONTREAL CANADIENS

Goaltender Carey Price has been the face of the Montreal Canadiens for a decade now. When Price plays well, the team follows and vice versa. But, with the Habs' season in turmoil and the decision to clean out the front office, one Insider believes that if Price is going to be shipped out of Montreal, now would be the optimal time.
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS CLAIM YOUNG DEFENCEMAN OFF WAIVERS FROM LOS ANGELES

The first move in the Jeff Gorton era has been made. The Montreal Canadiens announced on Saturday afternoon that they've claimed defenceman Kale Clague off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. Clague, 23, was a second round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Over...
NHL
markerzone.com

CAREY PRICE RESUMES SKATING ON MONDAY MORNING (W/VIDEO)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price returned to the ice on Monday morning at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Quebec. According to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, Price was on the ice for about 15 minutes prior to the start of Montreal's morning skate. The star goaltender has been slowly...
NHL
markerzone.com

A FAMILIAR FACE TO BE PART OF COMMITTEE HIRING HABS' NEW GM

The Montreal Canadiens are currently in the process of hiring a new general manager, and it seems that a familiar face will be one of the main people helping to find a person to fill the position. According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, Bob Gainey will be part of the...
NHL
markerzone.com

GIROUX EXTREMELY UPSET OVER FLYERS RECENT PLAY, 'WE NEED TO FIGURE IT OUT'

The Philadelphia Flyers have been one of the most disappointing teams so far this year, and captain Claude Giroux is anything but happy with the team's performance. Sitting at 8-10-4 through 22 games, the Flyers find themselves seventh in the NHL's Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the struggling New York Islanders. The Flyers are currently riding an eight-game losing streak, and they need to find a way to fix their problems before it is too late.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER MARIAN GABORIK TO TRY HIS HAND AT BOXING AT UPCOMING EVENT

Newly formed boxing organization Fight Night Challenge will be starting its premiere tournament in Slovakia on December 27, and fans of both boxing and hockey will have something to look forward to. An interesting name was added to the main card on Saturday night, Marian Gaborik. The former NHL superstar...
COMBAT SPORTS
markerzone.com

TSN'S BOB MCKENZIE ANNOUNCES NEW BOBBY MARGARITA VENTURE

For years and years, Bob McKenzie of TSN has been a staple of hockey thanks to his great job of breaking major news. However, we hadn't heard a lot from him recently given the fact he is ‘semi-retired' now, but that all changed on Thursday. McKenzie, who has been...
NHL

