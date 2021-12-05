ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Multiple Reports: Brent Venables Closing in on Deal to Become Next Oklahoma Head Coach

By Josh Callaway
 5 days ago
The finish line is in sight.

According to multiple reports, Oklahoma is closing in on a deal to hire Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as their new head football coach.

The news was broke Sunday morning by ESPN's Chris Low and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and others.

Venables has been the top target for Oklahoma fans since early in the week due to his Sooner routes having been on Bob Stoops’ coaching staff from 1999-2011.

His departure for Clemson still heavily discussed a decade later, but now, it looks like he's possibly on his way back to Norman.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported that Venables introductory press conference would be Monday, although multiple OU sources said nothing has been formally scheduled yet. The athletic department would need to alert OU's radio and television partners with enough time to prepare for a broadcast, though it's believed they would need only a few hours' notice.

Also included in reports is that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was Venables' "top choice" to assume the same position on Venables’ new staff.

Lebby, who has the OC and quarterbacks coach of the Rebels the last two seasons, is an Oklahoma graduate. He was a prized offensive line recruit but injured his back and never played. Instead, he got immediately into coaching. Lebby is married to former Baylor coach Art Briles' daughter.

If Venables is confirmed as Joe Castiglione's choice, Sooner fans will likely rejoice. He was a popular Bob Stoops lieutenant for more than a decade, including a stint as associate head coach. From 2012 to 2021, Venables has guided one of college football's most fearsome defenses at Clemson. He won the Broyles Award in 2016 as

Venables, 50,

SI Sooners will continue to provide updates as they emerge.

AllSooners

Oklahoma Wanted Loyalty, and They Got it in Brent Venables

NORMAN — Bob Stoops didn’t pull any punches last week. “I’m a program guy,” Stoops said last week in Oklahoma’s press release announcing the departure of Lincoln Riley and Stoops’ appointment as OU’s interim head coach. “Whatever I can do to help OU and to support the players, of course...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OU Officials Working On Deal To Make Former Sooner Assistant Coach Brent Venables Its Next Head Football Coach

Clemson assistant coach Brent Venables has emerged as the top target for the head coaching vacancy at Oklahoma, sources confirmed to News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins. According to Blevins, two names associated with the coaching search -- Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell -- were not interviewed by Oklahoma as of Saturday night.
247Sports

Lincoln Riley reacts to Oklahoma football hiring Brent Venables as head coach: 'I think it's awesome'

USC head coach Lincoln Riley set the college football coaching carousel at full speed recently, leaving Oklahoma last week and becoming the new head coach of the Trojans. Oklahoma has since hired former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to fill the void. On The Jim Rome Show this week, Riley shared his thoughts on the hire by his old school.
AllSooners

Venables Could Replicate Clemson's Recruiting Model at Oklahoma

Brent Venables represents a new era at Oklahoma in many ways. His hire of Jerry Schmidt to oversee the strength and conditioning staff is aimed at bringing a certain level of toughness back to the OU program, and Venables’ track record as a defensive coordinator is an obvious shift from Lincoln Riley’s offensive background.
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma Sooners coordinator makes surprise decision

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.
AllSooners

