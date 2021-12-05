Multiple Reports: Brent Venables Closing in on Deal to Become Next Oklahoma Head Coach

The finish line is in sight.

According to multiple reports, Oklahoma is closing in on a deal to hire Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as their new head football coach.

The news was broke Sunday morning by ESPN's Chris Low and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and others.

Venables has been the top target for Oklahoma fans since early in the week due to his Sooner routes having been on Bob Stoops’ coaching staff from 1999-2011.

His departure for Clemson still heavily discussed a decade later, but now, it looks like he's possibly on his way back to Norman.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported that Venables introductory press conference would be Monday, although multiple OU sources said nothing has been formally scheduled yet. The athletic department would need to alert OU's radio and television partners with enough time to prepare for a broadcast, though it's believed they would need only a few hours' notice.

Also included in reports is that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was Venables' "top choice" to assume the same position on Venables’ new staff.

Lebby, who has the OC and quarterbacks coach of the Rebels the last two seasons, is an Oklahoma graduate. He was a prized offensive line recruit but injured his back and never played. Instead, he got immediately into coaching. Lebby is married to former Baylor coach Art Briles' daughter.

If Venables is confirmed as Joe Castiglione's choice, Sooner fans will likely rejoice. He was a popular Bob Stoops lieutenant for more than a decade, including a stint as associate head coach. From 2012 to 2021, Venables has guided one of college football's most fearsome defenses at Clemson. He won the Broyles Award in 2016 as

Venables, 50,

SI Sooners will continue to provide updates as they emerge.