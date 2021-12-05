ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Former OU Assistant Coach Brent Venables Emerges As Top Candidate At Oklahoma

By Nate Kotisso
 5 days ago
Clemson assistant coach Brent Venables has emerged as the top target for the head coaching vacancy at Oklahoma, multiple college football insiders have indicated.

If Venables becomes OU's next head coach, per an ESPN report, current Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has been identified as his top choice to take the same position at Oklahoma.

Venables worked on the OU coaching staff from 1999 to 2011 under former full-time and current interim head coach Bob Stoops.

This is a developing story.

Woodward News

OU football: Brent Venables officially announced as Sooners' new head coach

Last Sunday, Lincoln Riley departed Oklahoma and seemingly left the program in chaos. Seven days later, OU found the man to replace him. The Sooners officially announced Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as the program’s new football coach on Sunday. Venables marks the 23rd head coach in Oklahoma history. “This...
kswo.com

Brent Venables to be named next OU football coach

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Brent Venables is expected to be named the next head football coach for the University of Oklahoma. The school officially announced the hiring on Sunday night. Venables was on the OU coaching staff from 1999-2011 before becoming the defensive coordinator at Clemson.
KTUL

OU fans welcome new head coach Brent Venables

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables will replace Lincoln Riley as the University of Oklahoma's head football coach. Fans welcomed Venables as he and his family landed at the OU Airport late Sunday night. Venables is no stranger to the Sooner Nation. He was previously on the...
featureweekly.com

Oklahoma Sooners hires Clemson’s Brent Venables as new football coach

Brent Venables, the defensive coordinator at Clemson, has been named the new head football coach at Oklahoma, according to the university. After OU athletic director Joe Castiglione travelled to the Clemson, South Carolina, region to meet with Venables, who had emerged as the Sooners’ top target, a deal was reached Sunday night. Venables returned to Oklahoma Sunday night with the Oklahoma contingent and will be properly introduced Monday morning.
On3.com

OU coach Brent Venables working to keep Kip Lewis on board

New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has made securing players already committed to the Sooners recruiting priority No. 1 since he was hired. And next on his list was four-star linebacker Kip Lewis of Carthage, Texas. Venables made an in-home visit with the four-star linebacker on Thursday. Lewis, who is 6-foot-1...
KOCO

New OU head coach Brent Venables addresses crowd at Norman airport

Brent Venables was named the University of Oklahoma’s new head football coach, becoming the 23rd in program history. He arrived late Sunday night at the Norman airport, where a large crowd of OU fans met him. He addressed the crowd shortly after landing. Watch the video player above to see...
publicradiotulsa.org

Lincoln who? OU officially introduces new head coach Brent Venables

OU officially introduced new football coach Brent Venables on Monday in an event at the football team's Everest Training Center in Norman. The 50-year-old was a Sooners assistant for 13 years with Bob Stoops and spent the last 10 years as Clemson’s defensive coordinator. Venables has coached in eight national title games, and OU President Joseph Harroz said he’s confident they made the right hire.
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma Sooners coordinator makes surprise decision

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.
