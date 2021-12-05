Sources: Former OU Assistant Coach Brent Venables Emerges As Top Candidate At Oklahoma

Clemson assistant coach Brent Venables has emerged as the top target for the head coaching vacancy at Oklahoma, multiple college football insiders have indicated.

If Venables becomes OU's next head coach, per an ESPN report, current Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has been identified as his top choice to take the same position at Oklahoma.

Venables worked on the OU coaching staff from 1999 to 2011 under former full-time and current interim head coach Bob Stoops.

This is a developing story.