ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Rams will test Darrell Henderson‘s quad before deciding whether he can play in Week 13 against the Jaguars. Henderson was limited in practice on Friday after not practicing earlier in the week. Henderson leads the Rams with 648 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He averages 64.8 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. If Henderson cannot play, expect Sony Michel to pick up the workload. Michel is a -170 at FanDuel Sportsbook to score a touchdown against the Jags. The Rams are second in the NFC West but are on a three-game losing skid. The Rams are still a huge favorite to win, but losing Henderson is a downgrade.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO