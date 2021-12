For many skiers, last winter meant staying home and finding snow and inspiration close by. This was easy for those of us who live in world class ski destinations like Jackson Hole or British Columbia. But for others, they had to do a bit more work to find what they're looking for. For Swedish skiers Malou Peterson and Kasja Larsson, this meant enduring some pretty bad conditions to ski big lines. Whether it be gale force winds, twenty-below temps, or rock hard ice, the two did a whole lot of overcoming to deliver us a ski film. The silver lining? A polar winter means the northern lights are plentiful.

JACKSON, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO