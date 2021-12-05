ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Violence as French far-right TV pundit holds campaign rally

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Anti-racism activists were beaten up Sunday as far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour held his first presidential campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy in a video that highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views. As his supporters cheered...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile...
POLITICS
Metro International

Far-right French presidential hopeful promises ‘reconquest’ at rally

VILLEPINTE, France (Reuters) -French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour promised on Sunday a “reconquest” against decades of decline at his first political rally, as scuffles with anti-racism protesters broke out on its fringes. “If I win this election, it won’t be another rotation of power but a reconquest of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hidalgo
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
sacramentosun.com

Zemmour, French Far-right Pundit, Launches Presidential Run

A far-right former TV pundit with multiple hate-speech convictions officially entered the race for France's presidency on Tuesday and warned his supporters that they will likely be called racists for backing his anti-immigration and anti-Islam views that have already shaken up the election campaign. The launch of Eric Zemmour's run...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
crossroadstoday.com

Germany vows solidarity with Poland in Belarus border fight

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country’s border with Belarus as temperatures plummet. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Russia presses West for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat warned the United States and its NATO allies Friday that their own security would suffer if they “torpedo” providing Russia with certain military guarantees. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the West to provide guarantees that would preclude NATO from...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenpeace#French People#Paris#Protest Riot#Villepinte#Ap
crossroadstoday.com

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar’s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Finland picks Lockheed Martin F-35A in $11B defense deal

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland has agreed to buy 64 Lockheed Martin fighter jets to replace its aging fleet of combat planes in a 10 billion-euro ($11.3 billion) deal that represents the Finnish military’s largest ever purchase, the government said Friday. The Nordic country picked the U.S. company’s F-35A...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
crossroadstoday.com

US issues sanctions, visa bans to mark Human Rights Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. issued financial sanctions and visa bans on former and current government officials and entities in nine countries Friday — including China, Myanmar and Russia — as part of coordinated actions with Canada and the U.K. to coincide with International Human Rights Day.
U.S. POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

US envoy conveys concerns to Cambodia about Myanmar, China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A U.S. State Department envoy conveyed concerns to top Cambodian officials on Friday about bilateral and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar and the construction of Chinese military facilities at a Cambodian naval base. The visit by Counselor Derek Chollet to Phnom Penh...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
crossroadstoday.com

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during clashes Friday in the occupied West Bank, health authorities in the territory said. According to a statement, 31-year-old Jamil Abu Ayyash suffered a gunshot wound to the head during clashes in the northern West Bank town of Beita. After being shot, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
MIDDLE EAST
crossroadstoday.com

Austrians who flout vaccine mandate face fines up to $4,000

BERLIN (AP) — Austria plans to impose fines of up to 3,600 euros (around $4,000) on people who flout a coronavirus vaccine mandate it aims to introduce in February for all residents age 14 and over, the health minister said Thursday. The government announced last month that it would...
PHARMACEUTICALS
crossroadstoday.com

Denmark orders eateries to close early, bans large concerts

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government has decided that students up to the 10th grade must study remotely for the last few days before Christmas break and ordered nightclubs, bars and restaurants to close at midnight as part of efforts to counter an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Prime...
FOOD & DRINKS
crossroadstoday.com

UK inquiry to look into 2 more alleged government gatherings

LONDON (AP) — The British government confirmed Thursday that an inquiry into an alleged lockdown-breaching Christmas party at the offices of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson nearly a year ago will also look at two prior gatherings involving government officials. In a statement to lawmakers, Cabinet Office minister Michael...
U.K.
crossroadstoday.com

Putin rejects complaints over move to shut top rights group

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Thursday brushed aside complaints about prosecutors’ move to close one of Russia’s most prominent human rights groups, claiming it listed Nazi collaborators among the victims of Soviet-era repression. The Memorial group denied the allegations. During a video call with members...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Israeli foreign minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

CAIRO (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and the country’s foreign...
MIDDLE EAST
crossroadstoday.com

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

LONDON (AP) — An independent, unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity. The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople,...
U.K.
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy