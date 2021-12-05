Seneca Falls man charged with parole violation

A Seneca Falls man has been arrested for allegedly violating parole.

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 5:37 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nicholas M. Fish, age 33, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a Bench Warrant that was issued by the Seneca Falls Town Court for violating agreed upon terms and conditions of the Seneca County Sheriff's Work Alternative Program. Nicholas was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

