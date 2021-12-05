ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Beautiful and warm forecast for our Sunday

By Eric Burris
WESH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny skies into the afternoon with highs near...

www.wesh.com

WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s and tracking showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Warming up and tracking rain… We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers possible, mainly this afternoon to evening. Highs will climb to near 60 today, almost 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Get...
ENVIRONMENT
WUPE

The Berkshire Weekend Forecast…Warm Temps and Rain Tomorrow…

The Berkshires will get a taste of early spring tomorrow before winter has even arrived which will officially be the case on December 21. Temps already started to warm in the city today and will climb into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow. The warm temps will be accompanied by rain with an 80% chance of precipitation on Saturday predicted by the National Weather Service. Sunday we will experience seasonable temperatures with a high only in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC Action News

Forecast: Very warm today

Morning clouds and fog will quickly give way to sunny, warm and humid weather. Highs will reach into the low to mid-80s today. That's near a record which is 85 in Tampa for this date. Unusually warm weather will last into the start of the weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
Live 95.9

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record Warmth & Whipping Winds On Tap For Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Purple Friday is looking more gray than anything else. Despite an abundance of clouds, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s, topping out about 10-12° warmer than Thursday. We stay dry for the majority of the day, with chances for showers increasing Friday evening and later on. While any showers we get late Friday will be plain rain, severe weather is possible on Saturday. In fact, the first half of our weekend is shaping up to be very warm and windy before becoming very stormy in the evening. Most of Maryland is under a Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increased Risk For Severe Conditions Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados. REALTIME WEATHER ALERTThe severe weather threat has INCREASED across #Chicago. Greatest risk area appears south of the city for damaging wind and brief isolated tornado. Timing: 8pm-2am Stay weather aware. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K8LiBbikGm — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee. Dense Fog ADVISORY posted until noon. Visibility reduce to one quarter mile or less in fog. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GJEjmmDAqv — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect. Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some...
BOSTON, MA
wtae.com

Heavy downpours, isolated thunder possible Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy and mild today with an isolated shower possible late this afternoon and evening. Warm front lifts late tonight and will spark up a few showers but more steady rain expected after midnight. Can't rule out heavy downpours and isolated thunder especially in the morning and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH, PA

