The Tesla Cyberwhistle has been debuted by the brand as a collectible piece of gear that will offer avid followers of the company with a limited-edition albeit unexpected product to pick up. The whistle, as its name suggests, draws design inspiration from the Tesla Cybertruck that was shown off by the brand in 2019 and is constructed with medical-grade stainless steel that has been polished to create an appealing sheen. The whistle is designed with an integrated attachment feature that will offer enhanced versatility.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO