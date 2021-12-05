ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Avalanche in Austria Kills 3 Skiers, Injures 2

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree skiers have been killed and two injured in an avalanche in central Austria, authorities said Sunday. The victims included a rising young motorbike racer. They were part of a group of 11 skiers, eight of whom were hit...

www.nbcchicago.com

