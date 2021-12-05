Avalanche in Austria Kills 3 Skiers, Injures 2

Ken Scott kicked off the covers and leapt out of bed at his home in the Rocky Mountain town of Mullan, Idaho. It was 6 a.m. on January 7, 2020, and he was on a mission: He’d just heard on the radio that the nearby Silver Mountain Resort had been blessed with nearly a foot and a half of new snow. A self-confessed ski addict who’d worked in the industry for the past 30 years as a ski patroller and equipment salesperson, he didn’t want to miss this big dump of fresh powder. These conditions are what skiers live for—even veterans like Scott, who, at 55, still skied 100 days a year. His wife, Ruth Scott, also loved hitting the slopes, but today she had other plans, so he ventured off alone.

ACCIDENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO