Montgomery County Police are investigating a Nov. 23 armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in the 5200 block of Randolph Road in Rockville. According to police, at about 11:16 a.m., Second District officers responded to the scene and determined the suspect entered the Subway and demanded money from the register. When the employee refused, the suspect displayed a dark colored handgun. The employee then complied, and the suspect fled on foot.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO