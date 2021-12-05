ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Allaho makes all to take Durkan honours on seasonal bow

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iodga_0dEcwL8b00

Allaho led home a one-two-three for Willie Mullins in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.

A brilliant winner of last season’s Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, Allaho was a 7-2 shot to make a successful reappearance in a race in which the champion trainer saddled seven of the 10 runners.

Sent straight to the lead by the trainer’s son Patrick Mullins, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned seven-year-old jumped well in the main to keep his rivals at bay.

Janidil emerged as the biggest threat from the home turn, but despite tiring, Allaho dug deep to see off his stablemate’s challenge by two lengths.

Perennial bridesmaid Melon was best of the rest of third, with 7-4 favourite Envoi Allen ultimately disappointing in sixth.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chacun Pour Soi and Allaho still in Tingle Creek

Willie Mullins has left both Chacun Pour Soi and Allaho in Saturday’s Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at the confirmation stage. The Closutton handler announced last week that he intends to be represented by five-times Grade One winner Chacun Pour Soi in the two-mile highlight at Sandown, but he still has a second string to his bow in Allaho, who won the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival before being beaten by his stablemate at Punchestown.
WORLD
newschain

Fil Dor digs deep to take Grade Three honours at Fairyhouse

Fil Dor justified his position as the early market leader for the Triumph Hurdle when maintaining his unbeaten record in the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse but he was made to pull out all the stops by Lunar Power. Trained by Gordon Elliott, Fil Dor was...
SPORTS
newschain

Mullins has strong hand in John Durkan Memorial

Willie Mullins is responsible for nine of the 17 remaining entries for the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on Sunday. The champion trainer has saddled a joint-record seven previous winners of the Grade One contest, with the now-retired Min completing a hat-trick in the last three renewals. His most likely...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mullins
BBC

Willie Mullins: Allaho clinches record eighth John Durkan Chase win for trainer

Allaho won a record eighth John Durkan Memorial Chase for Willie Mullins at Punchestown with the trainer's son Patrick the triumphant jockey. This year's Ryanair Chase winner at Cheltenham almost fell at the second last, but regrouped to hold off another Mullins horse, 20-1 shot Janidil. Melon, priced at 50-1,...
SPORTS
newschain

Shadow chasing Cheltenham double for Sue Smith

Midnight Shadow is reported to be in fine shape as he goes for a rare double by winning the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday. The Sue Smith-trained eight-year-old overcame a mistake at the final fence to lift the Paddy Power Gold Cup by three-quarters of a length from Protektorat, who has since franked the form with a facile triumph in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.
SPORTS
newschain

Knight Salute out to stay on top in Summit

Milton Harris feels Knight Salute has improved at home as the unbeaten three-year-old heads for the bet365 Summit Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster on Saturday. Wins at Sedgefield and Kempton were followed up by a smooth success in Grade Two company at Cheltenham’s November meeting, meaning he brings the strongest form into the contest.
ANIMALS
newschain

Commodore in charge at Cheltenham

Commodore produced a remarkable front-running display to run out a wide-margin winner of the Betfair Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. Making his first appearance since being pulled up at Wincanton in February – and having undergone wind surgery during the intervening period – the Venetia Williams-trained grey was a sight to behold in the winter sunshine at Prestbury Park.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheltenham Festival
newschain

Dunne case – how does racing move forward?

Jockey Robbie Dunne was given an 18-month ban by the British Horseracing Authority on Thursday after being found in breach on four counts of conduct prejudicial to racing after the disciplinary panel ruled he had bullied and harassed fellow rider Bryony Frost. Dunne’s suspension is effective immediately, with the last...
SPORTS
newschain

Ayr’s search for a win continues after draw with Hamilton

Ayr’s long winless run in the Scottish Championship continued with a 1-1 draw against Hamilton. The Hornets have not tasted victory in the league for almost two months now after their run was extended to eight matches on Friday night. Lewis Smith put Hamilton in front late in the...
SOCCER
newschain

Diesel D’Allier grabs Cross Country glory in thrilling finish

Diesel D’Allier pipped Potters Corner by a nose in a pulsating Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. The Richard Bandey-trained Diesel D’Allier was a previous winner around the Prestbury Park cross country course – striking gold in 2019 when trained in France by Emmanuel Clayeux.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy