MISSOULA, Mont. — The Florence-Carlton Falcons are Class B state champions, and the team’s seniors had a feeling this was going to be the year. “Jeron McNair, my best friend since we were in seventh grade, the last time I lived here we were moving to Washington, and I said, ‘Jeron, I’m going to come back and we’re going to win a state championship,' and everything happened. It’s so surreal, it feels like a dream,” said senior Tristan Pyette.

FLORENCE, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO