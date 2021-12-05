ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Flow returns to winning ways in Peterborough prize

 5 days ago
First Flow ground out a determined victory in the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

A Grade One winner in last season’s Clarence House Chase at Ascot, Kim Bailey’s charge went on to finish sixth in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham and at Punchestown in the spring.

Stepping up to two and a half miles on his seasonal reappearance, First Flow was a 12-1 shot in the hands of David Bass, but bounced back to form in fine style.

Allmankind and Funambule Sivola battled it out for the lead for much of the way, with the latter winning that particular fight.

But Bailey’s inmate followed Funambule Sivola into the straight before taking over, kicking four and a half lengths clear on the run-in.

