Milton Keynes weather: Buckinghamshire weather warning issued with freezing winds set to batter county

By Jenna Outhwaite
buckinghamshirelive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for next week across the UK. Some areas are set to see snow or strong winds which may affect transport or power to homes or companies. Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes have a yellow weather warning...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

