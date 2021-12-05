ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

ECOWAS countries take steps towards opening all land borders

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ECOWAS Commission in collaboration with the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) is organising a Sectoral Ministers virtual meeting on the reopening of land borders in the region. The decision to open land borders in the subregion is underpinned by the desire to facilitate the free movement of persons....

www.primenewsghana.com

