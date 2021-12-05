ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akufo-Addo bans his Ministers, Deputies Ministers from travelling abroad

By PrimeNewsGhana
 5 days ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has placed a temporary overseas travel ban on all Ministers of State and their deputies at least for the next one month. According to pro-government Asaase Radio, travels outside Ghana for serious medical emergencies are exempt from this directive. It is not...

AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The announcement at a Nairobi stadium packed with political bigwigs and thousands of supporters followed speculation that the 76-year-old -- who was the face of Kenya's opposition for decades -- had struck a power-sharing deal with Kenyatta to secure his backing for the top job. "I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022," he declared to loud cheers, adding that he was committed to building a "democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime". A mainstay of Kenyan politics, the former prime minister -- fondly referred to as "Baba" ("daddy" in Kiswahili) -- remains hugely popular despite losing four shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Pakistani Taliban call off ceasefire with government

The Pakistani Taliban on Friday called off a ceasefire mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of violating the terms of the agreed truce. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- a separate movement that shares a common history with Afghanistan's new leaders -- plunged the country into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007. Seven years after the military cracked down on the movement, Islamabad is trying to quell a TTP comeback after the victory of the hardline Islamists across the border. In a statement, the TTP accused security forces of killing some of its fighters and violating a one-month truce that was due to end in early December.
WORLD
AFP

World Bank says donors approve release of $280 mn for Afghanistan

International donors agreed to release $280 million in aid to Afghanistan, the World Bank said Friday, after repeated warnings that more than half the population face "acute" food shortages this winter. Around 22 million Afghans, or more than half the country, will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months, forcing millions to choose between migration and starvation.
CHARITIES
UPI News

German lawmakers pass COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- German lawmakers on Friday overwhelmingly passed a bill to require COVID-19 vaccination for all healthcare workers -- the first of two vaccine mandates being considered in the country. The bill says health workers must be vaccinated by March, and allows dentists and veterinarians to administer doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo appoints Edward Boateng as Director General of SIGA

The former Ghanaian diplomat Edward Boateng, who served as the 15th ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the People’s Republic of China with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Mongolia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea from June 2017 to November 2020, has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA).
FIFA
AFP

Indian defence chief cremated in televised military funeral

The flag-wrapped coffin of India's defence chief was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun carriage draped with flower garlands before he was cremated Friday. Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position created for him, and an outspoken, polarising and popular officer, seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
INDIA
Fortune

The U.S. is fighting over vaccine mandates, but most workers support strong COVID-19 measures

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As U.S. politicians continue to battle over whether businesses can impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates on their workforce, employees across the world seem to have already settled the issue: On average, most support mandates—in some places, in overwhelming numbers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

Logo, mascot for 2023 African Games to be unveiled Dec 16

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of Ghana has announced plans to unveil the official logo and mascot for the 2023 African Games on December 16, 2021. This was made known when a five-member LOC called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The delegation was led...
FIFA
The Independent

Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

The Philippine Supreme Court largely upheld on Thursday the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision preventing street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities.The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with a group of leftist lawmakers calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.“We will march to the streets...
ASIA
The Independent

Ireland to raise concerns with UK over border demands for non-Irish citizens

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he will raise concerns with the UK government over proposed post-Brexit arrangements to cross the Irish border.Under the Nationality and Borders Bill any non-Irish or non-UK citizens would need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK, including Northern Ireland The bill is currently going through the House of Commons.The British government's intention to introduce a requirement for travel clearance for EU citizens, who are not Irish citizens, to cross the border in Ireland is disgraceful and shameful and undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area – @PearseDoherty...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Bipin Rawat: India’s top general laid to rest with full state honours as witnesses recall seeing chopper disappear into fog

India’s senior-most military official Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were laid to rest with full state honours on Friday.General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V 5 helicopter crashed in a forest minutes before its scheduled landing at the Wellington military base. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated at a military hospital in the state.The 63-year-old general was named India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) in 2019, a role designed to provide...
INDIA
The Independent

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

An independent and unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity.The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople, doesn't have any government backing or powers to sanction or punish China But organizers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the Uyghurs a largely Muslim ethnic group.Tribunal chair Geoffrey Nice said the group was satisfied that forced birth control and sterilization...
CHINA

