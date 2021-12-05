ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire State Plaza hosting tree lighting, fireworks and other holiday festivities Sunday

By Harrison Grubb
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Holiday Tree Lighting and Fireworks Festival is offering plenty of fun for the whole family Sunday at Empire State Plaza, capped off by the tree lighting ceremony at 5:15 and a fireworks display once it’s illuminated.

Festivities will begin at noon with open skating at the ice rink until 3:30. Guests will also get a chance to meet Santa Claus and take carriage rides from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m..

Other activities will include live music performances, holiday concessions and demonstrations from the Hudson Mohawk Figure Skating Club.

After the tree lighting and fireworks, an additional two hours of open skating will continue until 8 p.m.. Those attending Sunday’s events can park for free in the P-Level below Empire State Plaza.

North Country Weekend Calendar: A Wonderful Life to see a show in

It's holiday showtime in the North Country this week. Friday night, a trip to Shepard Park in Lake George will net you a live performance of "It's a Wonderful Life," and a ride out to Granville will give you a parade of holiday tractors that will make your spirits bright like only Washington County can. It's also another open house weekend at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory.
GLENS FALLS, NY
