Empire State Plaza hosting tree lighting, fireworks and other holiday festivities Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Holiday Tree Lighting and Fireworks Festival is offering plenty of fun for the whole family Sunday at Empire State Plaza, capped off by the tree lighting ceremony at 5:15 and a fireworks display once it’s illuminated.

Festivities will begin at noon with open skating at the ice rink until 3:30. Guests will also get a chance to meet Santa Claus and take carriage rides from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m..

Other activities will include live music performances, holiday concessions and demonstrations from the Hudson Mohawk Figure Skating Club.

After the tree lighting and fireworks, an additional two hours of open skating will continue until 8 p.m.. Those attending Sunday’s events can park for free in the P-Level below Empire State Plaza.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.