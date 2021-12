The visual assault that is the BMW Concept XM is being shown off at the Art Basel 2021 Miami Beach show. Mercifully, Lamborghini has its own exhibition at the event for guests needing to compose themselves after seeing the XM. In fact, the Italian marque has two amazing displays for visitors to the event. The first is an exhibition that emphasizes the brand's design evolution and its road to greater sustainability over the next few years and features a 1986 Lamborghini Countach. The other is an interactive, digital installation complementing the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato (STO), a partnership with W Magazine and the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA). Both provide a fascinating experience for Lambo fans.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO