In 2021, I am aged 27, and I am sitting on the train from London to Birmingham for only the second time in about 14 months – enough time for two birthdays and a Christmas to have passed. My makeup is rubbing off onto the underside of my mask, and I have eaten an M&S sandwich. The packaging is on the fold-out, seat-back table in front of me. I have lived in London almost six years by now, and even though the trip home is a relatively convenient 90 minute train ride, I have made it only once in the past year, kept at arm’s length by the pandemic.

U.K. ・ 7 DAYS AGO