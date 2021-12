An 11-year-old has died in Clayton County after a shooting Thursday in which both parties were minors, police said. Officers responded to the 6000 block of Westbury Road in Riverdale around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said. An 11-year-old was killed during the incident, but no further information was released about the second child, who was 12, or the circumstances around the deadly shooting.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO