Disney Park Unveils Exclusive Annual Passholder Party News

One of the best things about visiting the Disney Parks around the globe is that a lot of the areas in which Guests are able to explore are accessible to many. At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, we recently saw the Disability Access Service (DAS) program become even easier! Now, Guests can just log in to their My Disney Experience app when they get into a Park, and on the app, they can select a return time for the ride of their choice, as long as it is available. Prior to this change, Guests would have to approach the attraction they wanted to ride, or a Guest Experience Cast Member to get a return time. This change makes the experience a lot more similar to Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO