Violence as French far-right TV pundit holds campaign rally

By SYLVIE CORBET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Anti-racism activists were beaten up Sunday as far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour held his first presidential campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy in a video that highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views. As his supporters cheered...

