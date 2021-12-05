ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Latinx students now eligible to apply for Hispanic scholarship

By Andrea Herrera
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dn3C_0dEct46s00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Kansas Hispanic Education and Development Foundation is now accepting applicants for scholarships towards the 2022 academic school year. To be eligible for this scholarship students must be at least 50 percent Hispanic, and live in the Wichita, Derby, Andover, Valley Center, Maize, or the Goddard area.

Organización hispana proporciona becas para alumnos latinos

On top of that, students must be a senior in high school to be eligible for this aid. This program has helped more than 500 students since its launch. The scholarship allows students to achieve their goals while realizing that higher education is possible. It helps pay for all four years and gives extra aid to buy necessities like books, and class materials.

“Many of these students have family support but they don’t necessarily have the resources to be maybe successful or to feel confident in attending college or a university,” said Micaela Ramírez, Executive Director of Kansas Hispanic Education and Development Foundation.

Wichitans organize first hispanic posada

The deadline for the scholarshi p is January 22.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Maize, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Goddard, KS
City
Valley Center, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Wichita, KS
Education
Goddard, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Society
Goddard, KS
Society
City
Andover, KS
Local
Kansas Education
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Latinx#Weather#Hispanic#Ksnw#Organizaci N Hispana#Wichitans#Nexstar Media Inc
CNN

Michael Nesmith, Monkees singer and guitarist, dead at 78

(CNN) — Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the hit group the Monkees, died Friday. Micky Dolenz, Nesmith's bandmate, confirmed the news to CNN. "I've lost a dear friend and partner," Dolenz said. "I'm so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best -- singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I'll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez."
CELEBRITIES
KSN News

KSN News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy