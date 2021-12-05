ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kate Garraway reveals Derek Draper can now say ‘I love you’ amid Covid ordeal

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZWU8_0dEcsVrT00

Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband, Derek Draper , can now speak a little to say words like “hello”, “thank you”, and “I love you”, as he continues his recovery from severe Covid .

An interview with the ITV presenter by Piers Morgan on the final episode of his Life Stories series will air on Sunday evening, in which she discussed her personal life and Draper’s health progress.

Garraway said: “It’s moments like that which make you realise he is there, and we have had others.

“He will turn to me and say ‘I love you’. He is there, he has fought so hard to stay in this world, and I’m not giving up on him, ever.

“He will have moments of clarity, then it’s like he disappears but then he finds a voice,” she added.

Last month, Morgan wrote in his column for the Daily Mail that he was “stunned” to hear Draper’s voice on the phone the night before he was set to film the interview with Garraway.

He said that the former political adviser was able to say “hello” and “thank you”. Morgan wrote that he had “assumed [Draper] wouldn’t be capable of any kind of proper conversation, given his condition”.

Draper fell severely ill with coronavirus in March 2020, and was placed under a medically-induced coma. He woke up several months later, and was only able to go home more than 12 months after he was admitted to hospital.

He now requires round-the-clock care at home, provided by Garraway and a team of healthcare professionals, as his recovery continues.

Garraway described Draper’s illness as feeling like she “walked through a fiery furnace, or fell down a rabbit hole”.

She told Morgan: “The world went dark and I’m still looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Covid has devastated him, from the top of his head to the tip of his toe. His digestive system, his liver, his heart, his nervous system.

“We’re pretty sure the inflammation did pass through his brain. Fundamentally he is in a terrible state, but look: he’s alive.”

Garraway will replace Morgan as the host of Life Stories after tonight’s episode, after the former Good Morning Britain presenter recorded more than 100 episodes of the ITV series.

The interview will air on ITV at 8pm on Sunday 5 December.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Downing Street party: Kate Garraway calls allegations ‘heartbreaking and ridiculous’

Kate Garraway has commented on the Downing Street Christmas party that allegedly took place while her husband, Derek Draper, was severely ill in hospital with Covid-19. Boris Johnson’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton quit her government role yesterday (8 December) after being filmed making light of an alleged Christmas party held at No 10 last year. Around 50 aides are reported to have enjoyed alcohol, food and a secret Santa at a time when London was under strict Tier 3 controls barring most indoor gatherings.At the time, Garraway was giving interviews to raise awareness of the devastating impact coronavirus...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Garraway
Person
Piers Morgan
Daily Mail

Kate Garraway's tearfully tells Piers Morgan how her Covid-stricken husband Derek said 'I love you' again for the first time on host's last ever Life Stories before she takes over

The were the words Kate Garraway thought she would never hear her Covid-stricken husband Derek Draper say again. But the Good Morning Britain presenter reveals tonight that the former Labour spin doctor, whom she has nursed since his near-fatal medical crisis last year, has finally uttered the phrase she has longed to hear: ‘I love you.’
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Garraway looks stunning in sophisticated festive dress

Kate Garraway looked so elegant in her festive, velvet dress on Sunday's episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories. The Good Morning Britain presenter wore a beautiful cranberry dress from WYSE, with a flattering high ruffle collar and puff shoulders. She finished the look with brown heeled boots and earrings from Etta Gray - a perfect combination for the Christmas period.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Posts About Narcissists Following Split From Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has never been one to hold back. And the Vanderpump Rules star isn’t going to start anytime soon. Following her messy break up with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, Lala has a few things to get off her chest. Especially since he made a fool of her by getting caught partying and cheating (allegedly). All while […] The post Lala Kent Posts About Narcissists Following Split From Randall Emmett appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Love You#Itv#Life Stories#The Daily Mail
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Paul MacNeill Suffers Tragic Loss After Filming

After filming his episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Paul MacNeill suffered a tragic loss. In a Facebook Live video updating his friends and family members on his weight loss progress, he also revealed someone dear to him had passed away. According to Paul MacNeill, he was dealing with the tragic death of his father Thomas. Now, Paul MacNeill’s Facebook profile is pretty locked down, so he didn’t provide any details on how or when exactly his father Thomas passed away.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kate hails ‘importance of simply being together’ at Christmas service

The Duchess of Cambridge has written of how the pandemic showed the “importance of simply being together” as she described the “heart-wrenching isolation from those we hold most dear.”Kate, in a moving message about “how powerful human connection is to us all” in the programme for her Christmas carol concert, reflected on the “countless and previously unimaginable challenges” of the Covid-19 crisis.The duchess, who was hosting the service, said: “We have lost loved ones, seen our frontline workers placed under immeasurable pressure, and we have experienced heart-wrenching isolation from those we hold most dear.“Alongside this, we have seen how communities...
WORLD
Miami Herald

‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, so you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride. But apparently the Internet peanut gallery is of the belief the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.
MIAMI, FL
POPSUGAR

SZA, I Love You For Officially Releasing "I Hate U"

SZA finally did an official release of "I Hate U" after months of fans begging for it! The singer initially dropped the single on SoundCloud in August, along with two other songs, "Nightbird" and "Joni." "I Hate U," a banger for all the heartbroken (past and present) people of the world, became popular on TikTok, and on Friday, SZA made our dreams come true with its release on all streaming platforms!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in striking dress with the most unique print

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out in a striking patterned dress for the second day of engagements in Jordan alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales. Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles arrived in Umm Qais on Wednesday, the site of the ancient city of Gadara. Dressing aptly for the Middle Eastern climate, Camilla looked so elegant in a green and black shirt dress complete with a striking print. The 74-year-old royal wore a dress printed with a string of hearts plant (Ceropegia Merilis), that flattered her frame perfectly.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

373K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy