A million years ago when I was a scuffling student at the University of Georgia, I would from time to time find myself at The Light House. The Light House was a small bar in the Little Five Points neighborhood in Athens that most nights had an acoustic Jazz trio or quartet playing. The calm zen of acoustic Jazz amid the din of my college town craziness stayed with me down the years. So it happens I find myself hosting Mainstream and Modern on Jazz 91.9 WCLK(8p-11p Sundays) and along comes Northern California Guitarist Henry Robinett and his quartet with this newish(February 2021) release Jazz Standards Volume 2 Then Again(Nefertiti Records). This record takes me back to those halcyon Light House days, an acoustic quartet taking every opportunity the Great American Songbook offers seasoned Jazz musicians. Songs covered on this record come from Jimmy Van Heusen, Miles, Monk and others, all lovingly played by Robinett, Joe Gilman on keys, Chris Symer on bass, and Michael Stephans brushing the drums. I've been playing various cuts of this record lately on Mainstream and Modern. Need a brief Jazz vacation from your hectic routine? Take a listen to this record.

