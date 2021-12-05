ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Britain handed wild card for 2022 Davis Cup Finals

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6FOA_0dEcs1iA00

Great Britain have received a wild card for the 2022 Davis Cup Finals.

Leon Smith’s side and Novak Djokovic’s Serbia were awarded the two wild cards for next year’s tournament, meaning they do not need to play in the qualifiers in March.

Britain and Serbia join this year’s finalists the Russian Tennis Federation and Croatia, who will compete for the trophy later on Sunday in Madrid in earning free passage.

Britain’s campaign came to a disappointing end earlier this week with a 2-1 loss to Germany in the quarter-finals in Innsbruck.

It is the second time since the format of Davis Cup changed to a World Cup-style finals in 2019 that Britain have been awarded a wild card, while they qualified directly for this year’s edition by reaching the semi-finals two years ago.

While the decision is positive news for the British team in one way, it also means the possibility of a home tie in March is removed, which will disappoint many fans.

Britain’s last Davis Cup tie on home soil came three years ago, when they defeated Uzbekistan in Glasgow.

A press conference to announce the host or hosts of the 2022 finals, which had been scheduled for Sunday morning, was cancelled. It has been widely touted that Abu Dhabi will stage at least part of the finals.

Comments / 1

Related
firstsportz.com

Davis Cup Finals 2021: France vs Great Britain live stream, preview and prediction

Team France will take on Team Great Britain in a group stage match at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals. Round: Round Robin (Group C) This will be Great Britain’s first match of the Finals. They have the potential to top the group given the big names. Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie will lead the team alongwith Dan Evans in the singles. Norrie is ranked 12th in the world while Evans is the World No.25. Liam Broady will fill in the singles spot if needed. Britain’s No.1 pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will play the doubles match.
TENNIS
The Independent

Crucial doubles win books Great Britain’s place in Davis Cup quarter-finals

Great Britain continued their excellent recent Davis Cup record by overcoming a poor start to defeat the Czech Republic and reach the quarter-finals.Victory over France on Saturday put Leon Smith’s side in a strong position in Group C but the three rubber format now played in the finals event leaves little room for error.Dan Evans’ 6-2 7-5 defeat by Tomas Machac therefore put the pressure on his team-mates but they were able to deliver, with Cameron Norrie defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-1 2-6 6-1 before Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski won the deciding doubles 6-4 6-2 against Machac and Jiri Vesely.The...
TENNIS
wincountry.com

Tennis-Britain, Croatia through to Davis Cup quarters, Australia eliminated

(Reuters) – Britain and Croatia booked spots in the Davis Cup quarter-finals after topping their respective groups on Sunday, while 28-times champions Australia were knocked out. Britain’s doubles pair of Joe Salisbury and Skupski won in straight sets to seal the tie against the Czech Republic 2-1 and secure top...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
hot96.com

Tennis-Britain beat France, Australian De Minaur wins at Davis Cup

(Reuters) – Britain beat France 2-0 in their opening Davis Cup tie in Innsbruck, Austria to move top of the group after Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie won their singles rubbers in straight sets on Saturday. Evans beat Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-4 in a little under two hours to give...
TENNIS
BBC

Davis Cup: Great Britain miss out on semi-final as Germany win in Innsbruck

Great Britain missed out on a place in the Davis Cup semi-finals when Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski lost the deciding doubles in a high-quality quarter-final against Germany. Salisbury and Skupski were beaten 7-6 (12-10) 7-6 (7-5) by German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in Innsbruck. The Britons missed...
TENNIS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Germany beats Britain in Davis Cup for 1st semi since 2007

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Germany came from behind to upset Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday after Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz won the decisive doubles match. The German pair defeated British teammates Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 7-6 (10), 7-6 (5) after the best-of-three tie was level...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Davis Cup#Great Britain#Wild Cards#The 2022 Davis Cup Finals#British
abc17news.com

Britain takes lead over Germany in Davis Cup quarterfinals

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Britain took an early lead over Germany in the Davis Cup quarterfinals when Daniel Evans beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1. Evans built a 4-0 lead and didn’t face a break point in the match. Gojowczyk double-faulted on match point. Evans says he “tried to get some rhythm early on. I played well from start to finish.” Cameron Norrie was scheduled to play Jan-Lennard Struff in the second singles.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'It's because you are too arrogant I think'

In one of the best teen seasons in the Open Era, Rafael Nadal won 11 incredible ATP titles in 12 finals in 2005, becoming Major and not champion. 2 behind Roger Federer. A fantastic young man showed his full potential on the beloved clay and hard court, nearly beating Federer in the Miami final and conquering Canada, Beijing and Madrid.
TENNIS
The Independent

Alastair Cook urges aggressive approach from England after nightmare Ashes start

Alastair Cook admits England will have to “come out swinging” on day two after being bowled out for 147 on a morale-sapping opening day of the Ashes series in Brisbane Mitchell Starc bowling Rory Burns from the first ball of the series set the tone and England’s brittle batting line-up subsided with Australia’s new captain Pat Cummins taking five for 38.England skipper Joe Root who opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Gabba in cloudy conditions, fell to Josh Hazlewood for a duck.We are all out for 147 in the first innings.Scorecard: https://t.co/BdJMd4zjiz#Ashes pic.twitter.com/7L1y2fNM9Z— England Cricket...
SPORTS
The Independent

PA selective guide to sport on TV for w/c December 13

Monday, December 13SOCCER: Championship, Sheffield United v QPR – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football 1900.CRICKET: Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket 0745; Twenty20 international, Pakistan v West Indies – Sky Sports Cricket 1450, Sky Sports Main Event 1500.SNOOKER: World Grand Prix – ITV4 1845GRIDIRON: NFL, Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams – Channel 5, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL 0100 (Tues).Tuesday, December 14SOCCER: Premier League Brentford v Manchester United – BT Sport 1 1830, Manchester City v Leeds – BT Sport 2 1930.CRICKET: Big Bash...
PREMIER LEAGUE
TheConversationAU

Vaccinated or not, Novak Djokovic should be able to play at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic told the media last week “you will know very soon” if he is going to play in the Australian Open in January, for a chance to win a tenth title. He is on the list of entrants to the tournament, but he has not yet clarified whether he will participate and under what conditions. With the tournament set to begin in just over a month, speculation has been running wild regarding Djokovic’s vaccination status (he has declined to say publicly), as well as whether special medical exemptions could be provided to unvaccinated players to compete in Melbourne. Tennis...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

373K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy