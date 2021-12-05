ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Trailer for Netflix sequel teases return of Leatherface

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpwHn_0dEcs0pR00

The trailer for Netflix ’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre film has teased the return of a “horror legend”.

Coming to the streaming service on 18 February 2022, the David Blue Garcia-directed slasher film is intended as a direct sequel to the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre film from 1974.

On Saturday (4 December) night, a first trailer for the film dropped, showing a spooky house where the deranged serial killer Leatherface lives.

A mysterious banging is heard at the window, with Leatherface’s silhouette seen holding up the flesh mask of a person he has killed.

Viewers were left delighted by the project, with one writing: “THIS LOOKS AWESOME. This movie looks like it’s going to give LEATHERFACE the respect he deserves.”

“I wasn’t too sure about this when I first read about it but after seeing this trailer it looks pretty damn promising,” another wrote.

The film stars Nell Hudson, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford and Mark Burnham.

While it is technically the ninth Texas Chainsaw Massacre film to be made, Garcia’s project disregards all other films in the franchise.

Fisher told Entertainment Weekly : “The film takes place a long time after the original Texas Chainsaw. It’s about a group of people who come to this town and things don’t quite go as planned. It mixes a lot of important real-life issues with horror themes, which is always something I love.”

