Raised By Wolves season 2 trailer released by HBO Max

HBO has released a new trailer for their upcoming HBO Max original series Station Eleven. The limited series will be premiering on the streaming service on December 16. Station Eleven is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, which will span multiple generations as it tells the story of multiple survivors attempting to rebuild society in the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. The trailer opens with Jeevan and Kirsten, played by Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler, respectively, meeting outside a showing of King Lear, in which the lead actor, Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), suffers a heart attack. Though trained as a paramedic, Jeevan is unable to save him. After the show, he attempts to comfort Kirsten, who is one of the child actors in the production. The trailer then cuts to showing the world falling apart as a virus known as the flu begins to sweep through the world and goes on to become a worldwide pandemic.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO