After Roe? What the Supreme Court's decision could mean for politics

NBC News
 5 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 6

Your Loud Neighbor
5d ago

We need to stop letting the media put us in a frenzy.. and start working together..the only thing America Prides more than it’s democracy experiment is it’s capitalism. If we don’t get moving in one direction soon.. we are going to be held at bay by other countries.

Greer 1
5d ago

That's a easy one to answer, liberal policies have never worked. Liberal ideas are about taking away rights and gaining power while rushing in a socialist agenda. They are immoral, uneducated, and the greatest threat to the American way of life!

Vox

Don’t be fooled: The Supreme Court’s Texas abortion decision is a big defeat for Roe v. Wade

On first glance, it would be easy to see the Supreme Court’s decision Friday in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson as a win for abortion rights. It would also be wrong. More than two months after the Supreme Court allowed SB 8, a Texas law that effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, to take effect, the Court followed it up with a 5-4 decision that is an even larger defeat to proponents of abortion rights, and a victory to anti-abortion lawmakers in Texas.
Odessa American

ELDER: If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, what happens?

The Supreme Court, in a case involving abortion, may, repeat, may overturn or at least dramatically cut back the scope of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that invalidated all states’ anti-abortion laws. Sixteen years ago, I wrote the following:. NBC’s Tim Russert quoted Justice Antonin Scalia, saying, “(Scalia’s...
The Oakland Post

Roe v. Wade in doubt after Supreme Court oral arguments

You do not need to pick up a history book to know that women have been treated as second class citizens in the United States since its founding. Constantly undervalued and underappreciated, women in America have had to fight for basic freedoms on a continual basis since our Founding Fathers declared that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness were rights only guaranteed to men.
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Conservatives on the Supreme Court look set to trash Roe v. Wade’s viability line — but what would they replace it with?

Not even the most strident defender of abortion rights would call the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision a model of elegant jurisprudence. But as six conservatives on the Supreme Court itch to strike it down — on the grounds that women’s bodily autonomy during pregnancy, at least until a fetus is thought to be viable outside the womb, is not rooted in any language of the Constitution — an inconvenient truth shouts back: They have no better dividing line to offer than viability.
The Spokesman-Review

The Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade. Here’s what that could look like in the Inland Northwest

Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court seemed poised to uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and possibly do away with the nationwide right to abortion altogether, a decision that could have lasting effects in the Inland Northwest. The justices heard arguments Wednesday, and conservatives on...
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
Vox

How the Supreme Court could overrule Roe v. Wade without overruling Roe v. Wade

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which the Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday, is the single greatest threat to abortion rights since Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973. It involves a Mississippi law that prohibits nearly all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, a law which violates the Supreme Court’s holding in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) that “a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability.”
CBS DFW

Abortion Providers Disappointed, Pro-Life Group Pleased By US Supreme Court Ruling On Texas Heartbeat Act

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The US Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion providers can continue challenging the Texas Heartbeat Act, also known as SB 8. But in a blow to the providers, the nation’s highest court allowed the controversial law to remain in effect. The Justices also rejected the US Justice Department’s emergency request to block the law. The Court’s majority said their ruling is not about the constitutionality of the Heartbeat Act. During a virtual news conference Friday afternoon, Julie Murray, Senior Staff Attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America said, “The Supreme Court’s decision today is a devastating ruling in terms of foreclosing...
