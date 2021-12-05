Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society Christmas party 2021

SPANISH FORT, Ala. ( WKRG ) — This was a great way to spend our Saturday. The Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society held its annual Christmas party in Spanish fort. My favorite part were the pictures we got of Destiny with Santa. They may be the most adorable pics of her we may have ever snapped.

It’s a tradition that finally returned. Last year they held a drive-through Christmas event in Mobile and that was sweet but not the same as gathering in the same space. It was a great time, all the kids get gifts including the brothers and sisters of the down kids

