LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a successful heart transplant on Thanksgiving, a 2-year-old boy will be going home to Bardstown, KY to reunite with his full family. Bryce McKenna was diagnosed with left ventricular non-compaction cardiomyopathy (LVNC) when he was five months old. Dr. Sarah Wilkens, the Medical Director of the Pediatric Heart Failure and Transplant Program at Norton Healthcare, said this diagnosis is when the heart muscle isn't formed properly. She said this is when a side of the heart gets too big and it can't squeeze as well as it should.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO