What bowl game will the Wisconsin football team wind up in? Here’s where the Badgers might end up and who their opponent could be. After a few rough weeks early on, the Wisconsin Badgers have bounced back and are very clearly capable of competing against a tough opponent in a bowl game. Wisconsin started off the year with three losses in its first four games. The Badgers responded by simply buckling down and winning seven games prior to their matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO