NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Celtics OFFER Deal for Jakob Poeltl + Celtics Trade Rumors Mailbag On Xavier Tillman, Naz Reid
Celtics Today host Will Scott is back with an update on Celtics trade rumors. The Boston Celtics have reportedly offered a deal for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. SpursTalk is reporting that Boston offered a 2028 unprotected first round pick to the Spurs in a package for Poeltl. Also on the show, Will takes trade questions from subscribers that feature a possible Payton Pritchard for Xavier Tillman trade, Naz Reid, Cam Reddish and Serge Ibaka. If you didn’t get your question featured on the mailbag, no worries! Hit up Will on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WillScott44 Go pick up a fresh Jayson Tatum jersey - on sale now!
WATCH: Chin Coleman previews the Vanderbilt trip
Looking ahead to Kentucky Basketball‘s next game, Chin Coleman opened the Joe Craft Center’s media room doors for a Monday morning press conference. Coleman took questions for around 11 minutes to recap Saturday’s win over Texas A&M and to preview the upcoming game against the Commodores in Nashville.
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread
We’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back for a glorious night of Milwaukee Bucks basketball. They will get the Detroit Pistons for their first warm-up in quite some time. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Poll. Game...
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Controversial Dak Prescott Move
Even the official Dallas Cowboys Twitter account did not spare Dak Prescott on Sunday night. As is customary in the NFL, the Cowboys employ a staff writer--Patrik Walker--for their team website. In his article on Dallas' 19-12 NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Walker led with ...
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavs Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming scoreboard is the topic of today’s edition of New York Knicks Now live! Knicks vs. Cavaliers meet for the third time in the 2023 NBA regular season, and will play one more time following tonight’s contest. The Knicks have lost four-straight, while the Cavaliers have won two of their last four! Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and R.J. Barrett lead the Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley! New York Knicks Now host Marshall Green follows the big Knicks vs. Cavs Tuesday evening game, and if you want more Knicks news and rumors, follow Marshall Green on Twitter: https://twitter.
What are the Boston Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship?
Times are good for the Boston Celtics at roughly the halfway point of the NBA season. Fresh off a run to the 2022 Finals they now stand atop the NBA standings with a stellar 31-12 record, outscoring their opponents by a league-best 6.1 points per game. They also lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/24/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Longhorns Daily News: New odds give Texas men’s basketball fourth-best chance for Big 12 regular season title
BetOnline.ag released their latest lines yesterday. According to how the bettors figure it, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball squad currently has the fourth-best chance at taking home the Big 12 regular season title at +700. Texas’ last regular season title came in in the 2007-2009 season.
How to Watch: Kansas @ Baylor
Baylor University, Kansas, Ferrell Center, Kansas Mickhawks men's basketball, Baylor Basketball, Big 12 Conference. The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears. KU hopes to snap a 2 game losing streak. Here is how to watch:. #9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) #17 Baylor Bears...
Sports Desk: Hobbs Lady Eagles perfect against New Mexico teams
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs girls basketball team finished the non-district schedule 17-2, and undefeated against teams from New Mexico. The Lady Eagles have been to five straight state championship games, and the team has proven to be a threat yet again, winning by an average of 29.6 points per game. Head coach Joe Carpenter […]
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin
Maryland men’s basketball hosts Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, looking to stay perfect at home in Big Ten play. The Terps are coming off Sunday’s nail-biting loss at conference favorite Purdue. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be...
Texas-Sized Stand Off
Puck Drop: 8:30 PM | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX. The Sabres have had the privilege of seeing Tage Thompson breakout as a star NHL center this year.
Preview: New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Game #50 1/26/23
New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Thursday, January 26, 2023. The Celtics host the New York Knicks for the second of four meetings this season. The Celtics won the first meeting at New York 133-118 on November 5. They will meet again at Madison Square Garden on March 1. They will meet again in Boston on February 27. They tied the series 2-2 last season with each team winning twice on their home court.
Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: It’s Fun
Milwaukee got back on track with a shootout win over Iowa. The Predators have shifted into being a high-event hockey team, with somewhat positive results. The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Who's getting Connor Bedard?
Women's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois & Missouri State
The Drake women's basketball team will start a three-game road swing this weekend. The Bulldogs are set to travel to Southern Illinois and Missouri State on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, respectively. Bair-ing the Load. Maggie Bair leads Drake in both scoring and rebounding. The senior forward is scoring 15.5...
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Arkansas ILB Drew Sanders
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we will be profiling Arkansas LB Drew Sanders.
Video: Celtics All-Access | Episode 2 (Doncic comes to Boston, Road Trip, & Christmas Day)
We were unable to load Disqus Recommendations. If you are a moderator please see our troubleshooting guide. Celtics bounce back with 124 to 95 blow out win …. We were unable to load Disqus.
Spurgin lifts HPU women to OT victory
Abby Spurgin scored 23 points, including eight in overtime, and Avery Cargill added 18 as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Academy of Art 72-65 on Tuesday in Belmont, Calif. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print...
