NFL tentatively pegs 2022 salary cap at $208 million

The NFL's salary cap is expected to take a big jump in 2022, and it should benefit the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million. This was a decision made to help make up for the revenue shortfall from the 2020 NFL season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. From 2020 to 2021, the NFL's salary cap fell by $15.7 million, primarily due to the lack of fans in stadiums due to the pandemic. The lowered number left teams scrambling to get their salary cap in order ahead of the 2021 NFL season. In prior years, the salary cap had been growing by roughly $10 million per season, and teams had planned their spending with that consistent growth in mind.

