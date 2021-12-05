ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL tentatively pegs 2022 salary cap at $208 million

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext year’s salary cap is expected to be where this year’s cap would have been, but for the pandemic. The NFL has essentially sent the in-house memo that the salary cap is expected to be $208 million in 2022. That represents a $25.5 million jump over 2021, and it lands roughly...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Steelers living out purgatory promised by salary-cap crunch

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers took a flyer on Mike Hilton five years ago, and the undersized cornerback repaid their faith by becoming one of the most versatile defensive backs in the NFL, a relentless 5-foot-9 tornado who maximized every last ounce of his talent. A talent that ultimately...
NFL
WWL

Mouton: Salary cap plunge after COVID killing Saints in 2021

NEW ORLEANS — There was some good news for the saints on Monday. In the first injury report of the week, Taysom Hill and Mark Ingram were both ‘full go’ at practice. Alvin Kamara and Ryan Ramczyk were both limited but all four are expected to play Thursday night – at least as of right now.
NFL
Yardbarker

How the Sutton and Patrick Extensions Give Broncos Salary Cap Flexibility in 2022

General manager George Paton got wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick signed to extensions during the Denver Broncos' Week 11 bye. Getting both receivers extended on a contract that was likely to be less than they would have received on the open market, respectively, was a great move, but how will it impact the Broncos' cap situation?
NFL
InsideHook

Report: Multiple Top NFL Coaches Are Set to See Spike in Salary to $25M

With freshly signed NCAA football coaches Mel Tucker (Michigan State) Lincoln Riley (USC) and Brian Kelly (LSU) all set to earn $9.5 million per year or more for the next decade and Alabama’s Nick Saban already making a $10-million annual salary (that may go up) for as long as he wants to stay in Tuscaloosa, compensation for the top coaches in the NFL is set to spike.
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

MLB players have to accept a salary cap for this upcoming CBA

The Major League Baseball Players Union has to accept implementing a salary cap in this upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement. I hate the salary cap. I absolutely loathe it. While some say a salary cap encourages competitiveness I say it actually generates mediocrity. But as someone who believes in people getting paid what their worth is in whatever they do, the Players Union has to accept a cap. Let me explain why.
MLB
RealGM

NFL Salary Cap Likely To Reach $208.2M In 2022

The NFL salary cap is expected to reach the $208.2 million maximum agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLA in May. The salary cap this season is $182.5 million, which down from $198.2 million in 2020. Players are still "paying back" what amounted to a low-interest loan that allowed...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Will Benefit From NFL Salary Cap Increase

The NFL's salary cap is expected to rise and hit $208 million in 2022, which is great news for the New Orleans Saints. Due to COVID, the cap went down to $182.5 million in 2021, which halted a multi-year steady increase starting in 2013. New Orleans was in a big 'hole' going into last year's offseason, but still managed to weave their way out of a $100 million deficit and spend some money in the process.
NFL
Blue Springs Examiner

What does NFL's expected $208M salary cap mean for Chiefs in 2022?

The NFL's salary cap is expected to take a big jump in 2022, and it should benefit the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million. This was a decision made to help make up for the revenue shortfall from the 2020 NFL season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. From 2020 to 2021, the NFL's salary cap fell by $15.7 million, primarily due to the lack of fans in stadiums due to the pandemic. The lowered number left teams scrambling to get their salary cap in order ahead of the 2021 NFL season. In prior years, the salary cap had been growing by roughly $10 million per season, and teams had planned their spending with that consistent growth in mind.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Twitter reacts to the crazy hike in 2023 NFL salary cap

The NFL’s salary limit is expected to return to normal in 2022, and expenditure should follow behind, with another increase in the cap expected in 2023. According to sources, the ceiling for next season will be set at the $208.2 million maximum agreed upon by the NFL and the NFL Players Association in May. The exact figure has yet to be released, but it is likely to be unveiled next week at the NFL’s annual labor conference.
NFL
National football post

Report: Salary cap climbs to $208.2M for 2022

The NFL’s salary cap is expected to hit $208.2 million in 2022, bringing the league back from reductions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, per reports. NFL Network detailed the figure that was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFL Players Association in May and is expected to be made official next week at the league’s labor seminar.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints $61M over projected 2022 NFL salary cap, here's how they get under

Good news, everyone: multiple reports came out in recent days confirming that the 2022 NFL salary cap is expected to hit the $208.2 spending ceiling previously agreed to in light of fluctuating profits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league and the players union agreed on a salary cap floor for 2020 and 2021, as well as a ceiling for 2022. And things are on track to meet it before a series of new media rights contracts come into effect in 2023, prompting a real jump in the cap more in line with what we’re used to.
NFL
Yardbarker

Projected 2022 NFL Salary Cap is Good News for Atlanta Falcons

The increase of $25.7 million is good news for the Falcons who had to trade Julio Jones last spring just to have enough room under the 2021 cap to sign their draft picks. The bad news for the Falcons is with escalating contracts, they are now just $14.5 million under the cap, 24th in the NFL according to Spotrac.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants in horrible 2022 salary cap situation

The New York Giants are 4-8 with their season tumbling into an abyss of disappointment (once again). The future is murky for Dave Gettleman’s Giants in their fourth year of his rather unsuccessful rebuild. Looking ahead to the future, it seems there is no clear end in sight. Dave...
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Bettman: NHL salary cap projected to rise by $1 million for 2022-23 season

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL salary cap is projected to increase by $1 million for the 2022-23 season. Bettman made the announcement at a press conference after the second day of Board of Governors meetings in Florida Friday. The commissioner added that the league expects revenues from the 2021-22 season to exceed pre-pandemic expectations and reach $5.2 billion.
NHL
FanSided

The LA Rams already spent most of the 2022 NFL salary cap

If you have been following along with the LA Rams, and the overall NFL, you no doubt are fully aware of the news about the NFL projected salary cap. But for those who do not have their ear to the wall on the topic, or simply for those who enjoy a quick refresher, the NFL resets their annual salary cap each year.
NFL

