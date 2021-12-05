I'm a regular at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 12 things the Florida park does better.

Disney World has a few advantages over Disneyland. Carly Caramanna; Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland

I've had annual passes at both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida.

Disneyland Disney World The Florida theme park has more entertainment experiences and affordable resort options.

I prefer the food options at Disney World, and the transportation makes it easier to get around.

Disney World has much more affordable on-site resorts.

Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort. Carly Caramanna

Disneyland is home to just three on-site resorts, and the most cost-effective option starts at around $400 a night for a midweek stay.

Disney World has over 25 themed resorts, including several budget-friendly options called "value resorts."

The rates at the budget properties — Disney's All-Star Resorts and Pop Century Resort — can often be found in the $100 range.

Disney World's the only place you can experience Epcot.

Epcot is one of my favorite parks. Carly Caramanna

Disney World is the only place in the world where you can experience Epcot — the crown jewel of theme parks at the Florida property, in my opinion.

The park is all about innovation and imagination, so you get to explore the past, present, and future through immersive attractions and experiences.

You can also travel the world in a day in the park's World Showcase, a World's Fair-style area that features 11 pavilions themed to countries around the globe.

You can drink around the world in Florida.

Lots of Disney fans partake in the unofficial World Showcase activity. Carly Caramanna

The World Showcase's 11 pavilions offer sights, sounds, and tastes inspired by cultures around the world. And drinking around the world is basically a rite of passage for Epcot guests who are 21 and older.

Sip on mezcal in Mexico before visiting Italy for some limoncello. Then in a matter of minutes, you could be sharing a pint with friends in the United Kingdom.

There's a big difference between Disney World's iconic castle and Disneyland's.

Cinderella Castle is much bigger. Carly Caramanna

When you enter Main Street USA at Disney World's Magic Kingdom, you'll notice Cinderella Castle is staggeringly larger than its counterpart at Disneyland.

Cinderella Castle clocks in at 189 feet, but Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle is just 77 feet tall.

Disney World has many activities outside of the theme parks.

Disney World has two water parks. Carly Caramanna

Disney World's main draw might be its four theme parks, but there are plenty of other activities to take part in.

In fact, you could spend days exploring other parts of the property — like the two water parks, several golf courses, and Disney Springs — without ever stepping foot in a theme park.

Resort-hopping, another favorite pastime of mine, is also open to everyone, even if you're staying off-property.

Disney World has a much more impressive array of entertainment.

There are small entertainment experiences all over Epcot. Carly Caramanna

Entertainment is a strong element of Disney World. There's a multitude of complementary experiences, from theatrical stage shows inspired by Disney films to roaming musicians.

My personal favorites are the long-running performers who've been part of the Disney World experience for decades.

Some have even garnered cult-like followings — Mariachi Cobre at Epcot fills the Mexico pavilion with traditional folk music and comedic piano player Yehaa Bob offers rousing nighttime entertainment at Disney's Port Orleans Resort.

The best table-service restaurants are at Disney World.

Dinner from Trattoria al Forno at Disney’s BoardWalk. Carly Caramanna

Disneyland excels at quick service, but Disney World shines in table-service dining.

From upscale meals to immersive dinner shows, there are quite literally hundreds of options.

Some of the biggest stand-outs are Topolino's Terrace, Flavors of the Riviera, and The Hollywood Brown Derby.

The food festivals are better at Disney World.

Epcot has four major festivals every year. Carly Caramanna

Epcot has been perfecting large-scale food festivals since the 1990s.

These annual festivals bring in top talent from the food and beverage worlds and showcase culturally inspired offerings at dozens of outdoor kitchens.

Disneyland also hosts food festivals throughout the year but on a smaller scale.

Disney World has some unique and upgraded attractions.

The attractions in Toy Story Land are a lot of fun. Carly Caramanna

In addition to some awesome attractions you can't find at Disneyland — like Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and Slinky Dog Dash — there are better versions of classic attractions at Disney World.

Peter Pan's Flight, an opening-day attraction at both parks, is far superior at Disney World with its interactive queue and longer flight time.

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue is another attraction that was executed better on the East Coast thanks to an incredibly well-themed queue.

Multiple transportation options make Disney World feel like its own city.

There are boats that run between Hollywood Studios and Epcot. Carly Caramanna

Disney World feels like its own city, and thanks to an extensive transportation network, you can remain in that bubble throughout your entire stay.

Although Disneyland has bus and monorail services, Disney World offers a wider fleet of options, including buses, monorails, boats, and gondolas.

Disney World is ideal for foodies.

Margaritas from La Cava del Tequila. Carly Caramanna

Disney World is a foodie's dream. The property is home to a AAA Five Diamond Award-winning restaurant, a private members-only dining club, and one of the nation's top tequila bars (which has ties to Neil Patrick Harris).

There are also a number of celebrity-fueled ventures, including concepts by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés, and celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

Downtown Disney in California doesn't come close to Florida's Disney Springs.

Dinner at The Boathouse in Disney Springs. Carly Caramanna

Although Disneyland's shopping-and-entertainment district, Downtown Disney, is conveniently located adjacent to the park, it's much smaller than Disney World's Disney Springs.

Disney Springs is home to dozens of dining options, retail stores, the largest Disney merchandise store in the world, and even a Cirque du Soleil theater.

The free-to-visit district also offers multiple entertainment experiences, like movie theaters, bowling alleys, and live performances.