This Is The American City That Gets The Least Sleep

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nV2YO_0dEcpOoz00 Loss of sleep causes a litany of healthcare problems. According to Healthline , these include immunity weakening, inability to focus, risk of diabetes, weight gain, and high blood pressure. According to the Sleep Foundation : In sleep medicine, sleep deprivation is defined based on sleep duration, which is the total amount of time a person spends asleep.

The CDC reports that the amount of time people need to sleep per day varies by age. Among people ages 6 to 12 years, the amount is between 9 to 12 hours. Among people 65 and older, the number drops to 7 to 8 hours.

There are many reasons why we don’t get enough shut-eye. Inconsistent bedtimes, using technology late at night, shift work, long work hours, stress, and sleep apnea can all affect the duration and quality of sleep.

To determine the city getting the least sleep, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the share of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep on average in U.S. metro areas from the 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report.

For the most part, cities in the Rust Belt states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and cities in states along the Appalachian Mountains such as Tennessee, West Virginia, and Kentucky get the least sleep.

To determine the city getting the least sleep, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the share of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep on average in the 384 U.S. metro areas. Data is from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report. Insufficient sleep figures published in the report are from 2018.

All other data came from the CHR, and figures are for the most recent year available. Population figures are one-year estimates for the 18 years and over age group from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 2019.

The city getting the least sleep is Urban Honolulu, HI. Here are the details:

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep: 47.1%
> Adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.5% — #80 highest of 384 cities
> Adults reporting no physical activity: 20.0% — #300 highest of 384 cities
> Avg. number of unhealthy days per month: 3.6 — #375 highest of 384 cities
> Adult population: 769,689

Click here to read American Cities Getting The Least Amount of Sleep

