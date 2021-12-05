ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Football Playoff: Our AP top 25 voter’s final four

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2iTx_0dEcpKI500
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and the rest of the Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 spot on our AP top 25 voter's ballot this week. [ JOHN BAZEMORE | AP ]

Identifying the top four teams for my AP top 25 ballot was easy. Deciding the order was trickier, but here’s what I settled on: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, in that order.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines were in their own tier without much separation. I decided on Alabama because I think its big win over Georgia in Saturday’s SEC championship was the most impressive win of the season by any team. I hate using the eye test, but that was a factor, too.

Georgia’s overall domination (except for Saturday, of course) put the Bulldogs ahead of Cincinnati in the second tier. The Bulldogs blew out almost every opponent while the Bearcats had too many close calls against unimpressive teams.

Notre Dame came in fifth on my ballot, and the Irish did not come close to moving into my top four.

Michigan’s demolition of Iowa gave Ohio State a boost over Baylor because it made the Buckeyes’ loss seem a little better. The Bears still rose two spots to seventh by squeaking past Oklahoma State.

Utah is up to 11th, just behind BYU (who beat the Utes earlier this season) after crushing Oregon again. The Ducks only dropped one spot to 14th because I still think the Ducks’ resume is better than Oklahoma and North Carolina State in the next tier.

Pitt moved up two spots to 13th after beating Wake Forest to win the ACC. I’m going to give Kenny Pickett serious consideration on my Heisman Trophy ballot when I submit it Monday.

Billy Napier’s Louisiana team enters bowl season No. 21 on my ballot thanks to its nice win over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt championship. Napier fully starts his job with the Gators today.

No teams dropped out of my rankings this week, though I considered putting Texas San Antonio back in.

Here’s the AP top 25 ballot I submitted Sunday morning:

1. Alabama

2. Michigan

3. Georgia

4. Cincinnati

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Baylor

8. Oklahoma State

9. Mississippi

10. BYU

11. Utah

12. Michigan State

13. Pitt

14. Oregon

15. Oklahoma

16. North Carolina State

17. Clemson

18. Iowa

19. Wake Forest

20. San Diego State

21. Louisiana

22. Houston

23. Arkansas

24. Wisconsin

25. Texas A&M

• • •

Comments / 63

Gary Fishbein
5d ago

The Poll Is DEFINITELY fixed when the #4 Team (ALABAMA) moves past the #2 TEAM (MICHIGAN) to #1 when the #1 Team (GEORGIA) loses and the #2 TEAM wins by 39!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(11)
8
David Alexander
5d ago

How can somebody skip the a team that finished 4th in SEC with a 9-3 record 5-3 in conference play. Then put two teams with a 8-4 record and 4-4 conference play over them? Oh wait is because that team beat Florida?

Reply
2
Bill Hawthorne
5d ago

Looks like Cincinnati is going to get their shot at proving how good they really are. Good luck C fans.

Reply(10)
5
