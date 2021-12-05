ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Sean Hannity says Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should 'bow out' of the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial race

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4DSa_0dEcpGlB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0Bqs_0dEcpGlB00
Fox News host Sean Hannity.

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

  • Fox News host Sean Hannity last week called on Gov. Brian Kemp to exit the Georgia governor's race.
  • On Hannity's evening show, he said that Kemp was "ineffective" and "not particularly well-liked."
  • During the segment, Hannity expressed his desire for former Sen. David Perdue to enter the race.

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday called on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia to nix his 2022 reelection campaign so conservatives can rally behind former Sen. David Perdue to face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

With Abrams officially in the gubernatorial race , state Republicans quickly launched a stream of attacks against the former minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives and longtime voting-rights activist who narrowly lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to Kemp.

However, unlike 2018, Kemp has seen his standing among conservatives deteriorate after months of attacks from former President Donald Trump, who continues to propagate allegations that the incumbent governor didn't stand firm on election integrity in 2020.

Due to Kemp's refusal to help Trump overturn President Joe Biden's electoral victory in the state last fall, the governor has become a political pariah among many GOP activists, despite his continued embrace of conservative policies — including the signing into law of a restrictive voting bill earlier this year and a controversial anti-abortion law that was passed last year.

On his evening show , Hannity paid less attention to GOP triumphs in the state and more on Kemp's political standing among the party faithful.

"Kemp has been very ineffective as a governor and frankly for the sake of the state of Georgia I think he should probably bow out of the race," he said. "I think the candidate to watch — and I hope he gets in — is former Senator David Perdue. He would be a much better candidate versus Stacey Abrams."

He continued: "If Kemp does stay in, that would also hurt Herschel Walker in his Senate race against Raphael Warnock. ... Kemp is not particularly well-liked. I don't think he'd be a good top of the ticket person for the Republicans."

Perdue, a businessman with strong ties to Trump, served in the Senate for one term before being ousted by now-Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in a January 2021 runoff election .

The former senator is reportedly being pitched as a unity candidate by Trump, who feels as though followers of his Make America Great Again movement will not support Kemp.

Walker, a former University of Georgia and NFL standout, is the frontrunner in the GOP Senate primary, which will determine who will go up against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who was elected in a separate January 2021 runoff election.

Republicans are angling to win both races in a state that for years had been a conservative redoubt, but Democrats are banking on its increasing diversity and the exponential growth of Atlanta's suburbs to aid them in what could be a tough midterm election for their party.

Abrams, for her part, has spent the last few years focused on her national voting-rights organization, Fair Fight Action , while also serving as a key surrogate for Biden, Ossoff, and Warnock last year.

If Abrams and Kemp emerge as their party's respective nominees, it would set up a rematch of their 2018 contest.

Last month, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who represented much of the northern Atlanta suburbs in Congress from 1979 to 1999, wrote that Perdue could unify the GOP and faulted Kemp for his poor standing with Trump.

"Instead of trying to reconcile with the former president and his million-plus supporters in Georgia, Kemp has followed a policy of ruthlessly purging Trump supporters and trying to move to the center at the expense of the majority of the Republican Party," he wrote.

"The result of the Kemp decision to double down on his fight with President Trump has destroyed the governor's ability to win a general election – even if Kemp somehow won the primary, he would almost certainly lose in November," he added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 43

Viva Satire !
5d ago

When told that Former President Trump was also  "ineffective" and "not particularly well-liked.", Fox News Host Sean Hannity shouted, "BLASPHEMY!!".

Reply(8)
29
Kathleen Tye
5d ago

He has an opinion about everything. He and Trump share the trait of thinking they know everything. The news channels should simply go back to giving the news without opinions added. I'm getting real tired of having to listen to all of their opinions.

Reply(2)
20
Nichola Guggenheimer
5d ago

And, if you think Trump didn't tell him to say that, I've got some oceanfront property in Montana to sell you 😉

Reply(1)
12
Related
Washington Examiner

The perfect storm is brewing for Republicans in Nevada

As 2022 approaches, things look bleak for Democrats in several states. Of the typical swing states, they may be bleakest in Nevada. Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent is raising the alarm about Democrats leaving the party, noting that Democrats are seeing nearly three times as many defections as Republicans over the last three months. Ralston says that the numbers are “relatively small,” given how many voters are in the state, “but if this pattern continues well into 2022, it could well be the canary in the coal mine for a red wave.”
NEVADA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Kemp-Perdue gubernatorial primary is likely to be a referendum on Trumpism

In a 2018 photo, Georgia Republican then-gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp (center) walks with then-President Donald Trump (right) and then-Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga) as Trump arrives for a rally in Macon, Ga. But by December 2021, Perdue had lost his Senate seat and challenged Kemp for the governor's mansion at the urging of Trump, who seethes over losing Georgia in his reelection bid and has focused on Kemp's refusal to try to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Perdue’s candidacy ‘a continuation of the coup attempt and insurrection that Trump launched’

Let’s say it straight:  Every Georgia Republican who votes for former Sen. David Perdue in next year’s gubernatorial primary is voting to strangle American democracy and replace it with an arrangement in which elections can be overturned on a whim, just because somebody says so. There is no other rationale for Perdue’s candidacy, no other […] The post Bookman: Perdue’s candidacy ‘a continuation of the coup attempt and insurrection that Trump launched’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from election boards

“A power grab.” That is how a Democrat ousted from the Spalding County Board of Elections in Georgia describes what Republicans are doing. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) explains to Lawrence O'Donnell how the pending federal voting rights legislation would prevent Republicans from taking control of county election boards.Dec. 10, 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on Stacey Abrams running for Georgia governor

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle", December 3, 2021. This copy may not be in final form and may be updated'. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And remember, we will never be the media mob ever. We don't live like that. In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled because Laura Ingraham and THE INGRAHAM ANGLE is up next. Have a great weekend. See you Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Disagreeing with Trump, Vernon Jones says he's 'the only candidate' who can defeat Stacey Abrams in Georgia

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones argues that he’s "the future of the Republican Party." Jones is a former Democratic state representative who switched to the GOP last year after serving as a leading Black surrogate and supporter in Georgia of former President Trump’s reelection campaign. In April, he launched what pundits consider a long-shot primary challenge against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Midterm Election#Fox News#Ap Photo#Conservatives#Democratic#Gop
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Trump ambassador to run against Alabama governor

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama businesswoman who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia on Tuesday became the third Republican candidate to announce a run against Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in the gubernatorial primary next year. Formally declaring her intention to leave the U.S. Senate race and...
ALABAMA STATE
Forward

This upstart Republican wants to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene has harassed colleagues, flouted Congress’s COVID safety rules and issued a torrent of remarks and tweets deemed antisemitic since the Georgia Republican was elected to Congress in 2020. If she wins re-election next year, she would join what many are predicting will be a Republican majority in 2023.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ledger-Enquirer

Georgia Republicans brace for ‘wild and woolly’ Kemp, Perdue 2022 showdown

Republicans in two of Georgia’s largest cities are bracing for a contentious 2022 primary race for governor. Incumbent Brian Kemp faces a challenge from former U.S. Senator David Perdue. Perdue, who lost his Senate seat in a runoff to Jon Ossoff earlier this year, enters the race with the backing of Donald Trump. The former president, angered by his 2020 loss, seeks to play GOP kingmaker and eliminate Kemp for refusing to illegally overturn the results.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

Perdue's campaign is rooted in falsehoods

Former Sen. David Perdue is running for Georgia's 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination with a campaign — so far — rooted in a string of falsehoods. Why it matters: As Axios's Jonathan Swan has pointed out, this follows a national trend of Trump-backed Republicans challenging those who didn't go along with overturning the 2020 election. Perdue says, "What I’m trying to do is pull our party back together."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
saportareport.com

Buckhead cityhood becomes governor race issue as Abrams and Perdue take sides

A map of the proposed Buckhead City as shown on the website of the Buckhead City Committee, an advocacy group. Buckhead cityhood this week became an issue in the Georgia governor race as two main contenders took opposing stances. Democrat Stacey Abrams opposes cityhood, a campaign spokesperson tells SaportaReport. Meanwhile,...
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Post

MAGA candidates are imperiling the GOP’s 2022 dreams

The Democratic Party might consider closing up shop and finding other work if it doesn’t run ads in 2022 featuring the clip of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) declaring, “We are going to take power after this next election. And when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy. . . . It’s gonna be the days of Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene and [Paul] Gosar and myself.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump delivers for Georgia Democrats again

Former Sen. David Perdue jumped into the Georgia governor's race on Dec. 6 to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is a good man, and it is a shame that he is no longer in the Senate, but it is at least as much a shame to see him splitting the Republican Party in the closely contested gubernatorial race. It would have been much better if he had not done so.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

323K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy