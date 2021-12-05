Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:50:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pemiscot FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lauderdale, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1141 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dyersburg, Blytheville, Martin, Osceola, Gosnell, Luxora, Newbern, Dresden, Troy, Kenton, Rutherford, Obion, Sharon, Burdette, Cottage Grove, Cloverdale, Bradleytown, Miston, Unionville and Heloise. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0