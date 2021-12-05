ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 39 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Armstrong, Collingsworth, Donley, Hartley, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Osage County in central Missouri South central Warren County in east central Missouri Central Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Owensville around 655 PM CST. Rosebud and Drake around 700 PM CST. Gerald around 705 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beaufort, New Haven, Washington and Union. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 00:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Okaloosa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Florida, including the following county, Okaloosa. * WHEN...Until 515 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 203 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain moving across the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Crestview, Baker, Milligan, Galliver, Silver Springs, Auburn, Holt, Killingsworth Crossroads, Garden City, Nubbin Ridge, Deerland, Kellys Mill, Cannon Town and Dorcas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 615 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deport, or 7 miles northwest of Hagansport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Beaverdams, Goodlake, America, Johntown, Bokhoma, Almont and Harts Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, Lubbock, Lynn, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 13:01:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Kent; King; Lubbock; Lynn; Stonewall; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN, CENTRAL, AND EASTERN SOUTH PLAINS, THE ROLLING PLAINS, AND THE EXTREME SOUTHEAST TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CST this evening. * Wind...West to northwest winds at 25 to 30 mph at the 20 foot level with gusts to 50 mph. * Humidity...15 to 25 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. * Areas of blowing dust also may impeded visibilities.
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:01:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; South Walton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:50:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pemiscot FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lauderdale, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1141 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dyersburg, Blytheville, Martin, Osceola, Gosnell, Luxora, Newbern, Dresden, Troy, Kenton, Rutherford, Obion, Sharon, Burdette, Cottage Grove, Cloverdale, Bradleytown, Miston, Unionville and Heloise. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calloway, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Calloway; Marshall A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN CALLOWAY...MARSHALL AND EAST CENTRAL GRAVES COUNTIES At 542 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sedalia, or 9 miles southeast of Mayfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Benton. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 32 and 49. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Monroe, Martin, southeastern Greene, Lawrence and Daviess Counties through 915 PM EST At 830 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Washington, or 13 miles northeast of Petersburg, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bedford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Northeastern Trigg County in western Kentucky South central Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 900 PM CST. * At 826 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cobb, or 7 miles north of Cadiz, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cobb around 830 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Crofton. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 55 and 60. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 99 and 102. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 21 and 27. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky North central Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 930 PM CST. * At 848 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Nortonville, or 7 miles east of Dawson Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mortons Gap around 855 PM CST. Graham around 905 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Greenville, Central City and Powderly. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 98 and 111. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 39 and 65. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 25 and 34. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:43:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GREENE...CRAIGHEAD...NORTHERN POINSETT AND WESTERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES At 642 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Weiner, or 11 miles northwest of Harrisburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado, quarter size hail, and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Greenfield around 650 PM CST. Jonesboro and Brookland around 705 PM CST. Lake City around 710 PM CST. Monette around 720 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hergett, Apt, Vail, Valley View, Macey, Schug, Gum Point, Farrville, Lester and Maple Grove. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

