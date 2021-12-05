ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empty the Shelters event

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
The holiday season is a time for family and friends but our furry friends may not be so lucky.

Animals that are in shelters don't have a family to love or a permanent home to love but the Humane Society of West Michigan is looking to change that.

The Bissell Pet Foundations Empty the Shelters event will be taking place from December 7th through the 18th and during that time pet adoption fees will be reduced.

The cost to adopt a dog will only be $25 and small animals will only be $5 to adopt. All senior pet fees will be waived.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

